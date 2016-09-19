Uzi Dayan: How did Azaria case snowball into a trial?

Retired general Uzi Dayan told the manslaughter trial of soldier Elor Azaria, Monday, that the investigative unit of the military police does not have the tools to investigate an operational incident. Azaria is on trial for killing a wounded terrorist who had been neutralized.

Testifying for the defense, Dayan said the military police should only be called in after an operational investigation. He said, "Even if a soldier was wrong, you don't snowball it into a criminal trial unless there is good reason. A good reason - proof that there is malice."