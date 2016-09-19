News Briefs

The Jerusalem District Prosecutor's Office submitted an indictment to the Jerusalem Magistrates Court, Monday, charging 36-year-old yeshiva student Yisrael Reich of Jerusalem with fraud under income tax and real-estate tax laws, among other offenses.

According to the indictment, Reich did not pay tax on 1.36 million shekels income from five apartments and 12 storage units in Jerusalem, Kiryat Gat, Lod and Modiin Illit, which he bought between 2003 and 2011 and rented out. He allegedly did not fill out a sources-of-income and was summoned for questioning which he did not attend but made a payment of NIS 100,000. Eventually he showed up for questioning.