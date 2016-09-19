During a Sunday-evening search for weapons in the Gush Etzion village of Bethlehem, security forces found two handguns, a pipe bomb and 130,000 shekels which were used to fund terror.
The items were turned over to security agencies.
|
08:21
Reported
News BriefsElul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16
Weapons and cash found in Bethlehem village
During a Sunday-evening search for weapons in the Gush Etzion village of Bethlehem, security forces found two handguns, a pipe bomb and 130,000 shekels which were used to fund terror.
The items were turned over to security agencies.
Last Briefs