07:42 Reported News Briefs Elul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16 Elul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16 Suspicious object at New Jersey train station A suspicious object was found at a railroad station in Elizabeth, New Jersey, Sunday evening. The police bomb squad was sent to the scene and businesses operating in the area were asked to close.



