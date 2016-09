Highways leading into Tel Aviv were congested, Monday morning, as the three busiest train stations began an eight-day closure, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

Among other places, southbound traffic was congested on the coastal highway (Route 2) between between the Caesarea and Havatzelet Interchanges. The northbound Ayalon HIghway (Route 20) was congested between the Holon and La Guardia Interchanges.