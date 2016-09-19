New York bomb contained residue of Tannerite

The bomb that rocked a New York City neighborhood on Saturday night contained residue of an explosive often used for target practice that can be picked up in many sporting goods stores, a federal law enforcement official said Sunday, according to The Associated Press.

The discovery of Tannerite in materials recovered from the explosion that injured 29 people may be important as authorities probe whether the blast was connected to an unexploded pressure-cooker device found by state troopers just blocks away, as well as a pipe bomb blast in a New Jersey shore town earlier in the day.