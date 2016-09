Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull acknowledged on Sunday that Australian aircraft were involved in U.S.-led airstrikes in eastern Syria that mistakenly killed Syrian army troops.

“As soon as the coalition commanders were advised by the Russian command in the region that Syrian forces had been affected, the sortie was discontinued,” he said, adding, “We regret the loss of life, and injury to any Syrian personnel affected. That is all I can say about the incident at the moment.”