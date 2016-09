Nechama Rivlin, wife of President Reuven Rivlin, and Chana Eizenkot, wife of IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot, on Sunday evening raised a toast in honor of the Jewish New Year with lone soldiers in Jerusalem.

About a hundred IDF soldiers took part in the event, among them soldiers who live in the Beit Hachayal (soldiers' hostel) in Jerusalem, which hosts some 80 lone soldiers.