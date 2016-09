01:43 Reported News Briefs Elul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16 Elul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16 Russia's ruling party winning parliamentary election Early results are showing that Russia's ruling United Russia party won Sunday's parliamentary election, The Associated Press reports. With more than 22 percent of the ballots counted, United Russia was recording 50.3 percent of the vote for party-list seats and was far ahead in single-district contests.



