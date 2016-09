23:23 Reported News Briefs Elul 15, 5776 , 18/09/16 Elul 15, 5776 , 18/09/16 Update: 23 injured in Jerusalem fire Read more



23 people, including children and babies, injured in a fire in an eight-storey building in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Givat Mordechai.