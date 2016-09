22:43 Reported News Briefs Elul 15, 5776 , 18/09/16 Elul 15, 5776 , 18/09/16 Watch: Radicals target haredi soldier in synagogue Read more



Anti-Zionists hurl verbal abuse at a haredi-religious soldier and demand that he leave the neighborhood after he came to pray at a local synagogue. ► ◄ Last Briefs