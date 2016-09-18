Time to recognize value of Foreign Ministry workers

Chairman Avi Nissenkorn of the Histadrut Labor Federation approved, Sunday evening, the declaration of a labor dispute at the Foreign Ministry.

Meeting with the ministry's workers' committee, Sunday evening, he announced he would lead their struggle against understaffing, among other issues. Nissenkorn said, "It's time [people] understand the importance to the state of the staff of the Foreign Ministry and their important work, while strengthening the human capital in the forefront of diplomatic warfare on behalf of the state of Israel all over the world."