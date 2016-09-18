3 main Tel Aviv rail stations to close for 8 days

The Shalom, Savidor and University stations of the Israel Railways will close for eight days, starting at midnight, due to infrastructure work.

The Egged bus cooperative says it will reinforce a number of central lines throughout the country to respond to the needs of tens of thousands of passengers. The Defense Ministry will provide for hundreds of buses to take soldiers to bases - including the training-base city in the south, there will be overnight bus service to Ben-Gurion Airport and there will be reinforced sherut-taxi service.