John Bolton, Ayelet Shaked to address NYC conference

Beginning at 4:00 p.m. local time on Sunday, Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, former US Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton, and Arutz Sheva chairman Yaakov 'Katzele' Katz will join guests at the Young Israel in Queens for a special conference addressing some of the strategic challenges facing the Jewish state.

Among the topics for discussion are the importance of Jerusalem, plans to strengthen the Jewish presence in Judea and Samaria, and the ongoing struggle against the BDS movement.

The conference will take place at the Young Israel of Jamaica Estates 83-10 188th Street. The event begins at 4:00 p.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is free and no RSVP is required.

A light buffet dinner will be provided.