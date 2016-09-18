Finance Committee postpones transfers for railroad

The Knesset Finance Committee failed, Sunday, to discuss agenda items that would have transferred more than 600 million shekels to Israel Railways, according to Channel 2 Television. Sources in the Transportation Ministry accused Committee Chairman Moshe Gafni from the haredi-religious United Torah Judaism party of taking revenge for recent work on the railroad during the Jewish Sabbath.

The sources said, "If it turns out Gafni driven by political considerations in professional national issues, we view it as a serious matter and will act accordingly."

Gafni told the station, "I am not obliged to discuss every proposal that appears on the agenda. I'll consider it and if it's appropriate, the money will be transferred."