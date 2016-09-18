France: Syrian regime responsible for truce violations

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault blamed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime on Sunday for undermining the ceasefire brokered by Russia and the United States, according to Agence France Presse. Four air strikes hit rebel-held parts of Aleppo on Sunday in the first raids on the battered city since the truce took effect, last Monday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said several people were wounded but could not immediately give details about casualties or identify who carried out the strikes. An estimated 250,000 civilians in the besieged eastern quarters have yet to receive promised food assistance which was one of the key components of the truce.