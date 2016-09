20:05 Reported News Briefs Elul 15, 5776 , 18/09/16 Elul 15, 5776 , 18/09/16 Avi Roeh: Government should fulfill its mandate Chairman Avi Roeh of the Binyamin Regional Council issues an ultimatum, demanding that the government normalize the Jewish community of Amona and prevent its demolition. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs