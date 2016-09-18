Herzog hits Barak for criticizing PM on US deal

Labor Party Chairman Yitzhak Herzog criticized predecessor Ehud Barak, Sunday, for Barak's opinion-page article in the Washington Post, last week, in which he said Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's behavior was responsible for Israel not getting as much as it should have from the United States in the just-signed memorandum of understanding on military aid for the next ten years.

Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio, Herzog said, "Come on. He [Barak] sits in Boston and hands out grades." Referring to the recent appearance of billboards calling for Barak's return to politics, the Opposition Leader continued, "I suggest you relax, folks. You all dance to the tom tom drum of someone who suddenly flashes a dramatic statement or other next to billboards on the outskirts of cities. This is not reality."