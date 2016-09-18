A Palestinian Authority resident about the age of 12 was arrested, Sunday evening, near the Jordan Valley Jewish community of Vered Yericho.
He was armed with a knife and holding a firebomb and a PA flag when he was caught.
Armed 12-year-old terrorist arrested in Jordan Valley
