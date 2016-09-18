IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
18:54
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 15, 5776 , 18/09/16

Armed 12-year-old terrorist arrested in Jordan Valley

A Palestinian Authority resident about the age of 12 was arrested, Sunday evening, near the Jordan Valley Jewish community of Vered Yericho.

He was armed with a knife and holding a firebomb and a PA flag when he was caught.



Last Briefs