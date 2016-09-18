IsraelNationalNews.com

Peres being eased off respirator

Shim'on Peres's office and the Sheba Medical Center announced, Sunday evening, that the medical team treating the elder statesman has decided to gradually reduce his respiratory support. They said the same thing earlier about his level of anesthesia. 

The step followed several medical tests and an assessment of Peres's neurological condition. His overall condition remains serious but stable, and during this time his medical team continues to evaluate his neurological and respiratory health closely.



