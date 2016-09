Employees at the Kirya national-government complex in Tel Aviv will go back to their jobs with offices open to the public, after a temporary agreement was reached, Sunday afternoon, between the workers' committee, the Histadrut Labor Federation, management and the Civil Service Commission about a labor dispute.

Under the agreement, the workers will continue to receive a half-hour supplement brought on by construction of Tel Aviv's light rail and bottlenecks at the entrance to the Kirya.