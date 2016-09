17:15 Reported News Briefs Elul 15, 5776 , 18/09/16 Elul 15, 5776 , 18/09/16 Hemed Interchange closed The Hemed Interchange on the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv Highway (Route 1) was closed in both directions, Sunday afternoon, due to a car that went up in flames. Police advised motorists to take alternate routes.



