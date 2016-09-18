Indictment for transferring money to Hamas prisoners

Indictments were filed in the Jerusalem District Court, Sunday, charging the sister of an imprisoned Hamas agent with depositing money in the canteen accounts of other Hamas prisoners during the past year.

Following the burning of her house in April 2015 due to an electric short, 38-year-old Dalal Abu-Alhawa was put in touch with two Hamas agents who were among more than 1,000 security prisoners freed for Israeli soldier Gilad Schalit. They gave her tens of thousands of shekels to distribute, paying her a fee for each deposit, in addition to money for renovating her house because of her status as the relative of an imprisoned Hamas agent.