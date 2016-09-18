3 PA Illegals arrested on Highway 1

Police arrested three residents of the Palestinian Authority for not having permits for being outside the PA, Sunday morning, after they were discovered in a commercial vehicle that the police had pulled over on Route 1, according to Channel 10 Television.

Police were suspicious of the way the vehicle was driven. The driver tried to escape on foot but was caught. He turned out to be a 29-year-old from the Negev Bedouin city of Rahat who had never obtained a driver's license. All four face a hearing for extension of remand on Monday.