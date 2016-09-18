IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
15:04
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 15, 5776 , 18/09/16

70-year-old man falls from ladder in Tel Yosef, dies

A 70-year-old man in Kibbutz Tel Yosef was killed after he fell from a ladder, according to Army Radio. Police and Labor Ministry representatives are investigating the circumstances of the incident.



Last Briefs