14:42 Reported News Briefs Elul 15, 5776 , 18/09/16 Elul 15, 5776 , 18/09/16 Haifa motorcyclist moderately injured in car collision A 30-year-old motorcyclist in Haifa was moderately injured after colliding with a car. Medics evacuated the man to Rambam Hospital in Haifa for further treatment.



