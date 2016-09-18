US Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump called for a harsh response to terrorism after events in New York this morning.
He called for a need to be "tough, smart, and vigilant" in the face of terror.
14:17
Reported
News BriefsElul 15, 5776 , 18/09/16
Trump calls for harsh response after New York attack
