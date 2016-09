13:05 Reported News Briefs Elul 15, 5776 , 18/09/16 Elul 15, 5776 , 18/09/16 Minister Ariel: All houses in Judea & Samaria must be legalized Read more



At Rav Kook conference, Minister Uri Ariel stresses that Regulation Law must be passed and all Judea and Samaria communities legalized. ► ◄ Last Briefs