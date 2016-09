PM Binyamin Netanyahu said before a government meeting, "I want to make it clear that we were never offered more than the 38 billion that we got [in the recent defense aid package from the US], even one dollar. These claims are inventions and distortions of interest groups."

"The sad thing in this disinformation is [...] the unappreciative attitude towards the US. This is a record agreement, and we all ought to be thankful for it."