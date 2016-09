11:27 Reported News Briefs Elul 15, 5776 , 18/09/16 Elul 15, 5776 , 18/09/16 Extremist protests against Rabbi Havlin gaining momentum Read more



Members of the Eda Haredit intend to renew demonstrations against Kiryat Gat chief rabbi Moshe Havlin whom they term 'traitor and informer'. ► ◄ Last Briefs