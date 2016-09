10:34 Reported News Briefs Elul 15, 5776 , 18/09/16 Elul 15, 5776 , 18/09/16 Tel Aviv stations will close for infrastructure work Several Tel Aviv train stations will be closed tomorrow until Tuesday for infrastructure work. The University, Sobidor and Hashalom stations will be closed and the train will not function in these areas; instead, train service will end at stations north and south of the aforementioned stations.



