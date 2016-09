09:24 Reported News Briefs Elul 15, 5776 , 18/09/16 Elul 15, 5776 , 18/09/16 Stabbing attack at Minnesota mall A terrorist carried out a stabbing attack at a mall in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Eight were injured in the attack, and the terrorist was shot by an off-duty police officer.



