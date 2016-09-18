The workers' strike in Tel Aviv government offices is continuing today. As such, a number of offices will not be receiving customers.
Workers are to hold a protest within the government complex this morning.
Elul 15, 5776 , 18/09/16
Government strike continues in Tel Aviv
