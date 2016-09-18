IDF forces confiscated last night equipment and work tools for making weapons in Shechem.
During the operation, Arabs threw rocks at the IDF forces. The rock-throwers were caught and passed to police.
|
08:43
Reported
News BriefsElul 15, 5776 , 18/09/16
IDF confiscates tools for home-made weapons in Shechem
IDF forces confiscated last night equipment and work tools for making weapons in Shechem.
During the operation, Arabs threw rocks at the IDF forces. The rock-throwers were caught and passed to police.
Last Briefs