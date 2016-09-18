08:43 Reported News Briefs Elul 15, 5776 , 18/09/16 Elul 15, 5776 , 18/09/16 IDF confiscates tools for home-made weapons in Shechem IDF forces confiscated last night equipment and work tools for making weapons in Shechem. During the operation, Arabs threw rocks at the IDF forces. The rock-throwers were caught and passed to police.



