  Elul 15, 5776 , 18/09/16

IDF confiscates tools for home-made weapons in Shechem

IDF forces confiscated last night equipment and work tools for making weapons in Shechem.

During the operation, Arabs threw rocks at the IDF forces. The rock-throwers were caught and passed to police.



