The terrorist who executed the stabbing attack in Efrat was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem for treatment.
The Hospital said that the terrorist's injuries are "moderate;" the terrorist has a bullet wound to his head.
News BriefsElul 15, 5776 , 18/09/16
Terrorist of Efrat attack taken to hospital
