  Elul 15, 5776 , 18/09/16

15 injured in explosion in Manhattan

A dumpster blew up on Saturday night in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan.

The explosion, which occurred at 8:30 p.m. local time, blew out the lower windows of a 14-story residence for the blind, according to The New York Post.



