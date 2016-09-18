A dumpster blew up on Saturday night in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan.
The explosion, which occurred at 8:30 p.m. local time, blew out the lower windows of a 14-story residence for the blind, according to The New York Post.
|
04:42
Reported
News BriefsElul 15, 5776 , 18/09/16
15 injured in explosion in Manhattan
A dumpster blew up on Saturday night in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan.
The explosion, which occurred at 8:30 p.m. local time, blew out the lower windows of a 14-story residence for the blind, according to The New York Post.
Last Briefs