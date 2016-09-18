'We couldn't have gotten a better deal'

Acting National Security Adviser Ya'akov Nagel, who negotiated the $38 billion defense aid agreement with the United States, on Saturday night rejected the criticism of the deal by former Defense Ministers Ehud Barak and Moshe Ya'alon.

“The agreement in the amount of $38 billion over ten years comes at a time of cuts in the U.S. defense, including the missile defense budget. The signing of the agreement underscores the depth and strength of the relationship between Israel and the United States,” said Nagel, who added that those who criticize the agreement simply do not understand the negotiation process.