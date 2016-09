20:05 Reported News Briefs Elul 14, 5776 , 17/09/16 Elul 14, 5776 , 17/09/16 Powell: Israel has 200 nukes pointed at Iran Read more



Ex-Secretary of State wrote in 2015 e-mail: "The boys in Tehran know Israel has 200, all targeted on Tehran, and we have thousands." ► ◄ Last Briefs