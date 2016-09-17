Erdan blasts 'hypocrite' Barak

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) on Friday blasted former Prime Minister and Defense Minister Ehud Barak, after the latter criticized the defense aid agreement between Israel and the United States and blamed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for the fact that the scope of the aid was not as high as Israel could have received.

“It looks like a pathetic attempt by Ehud Barak to return to public awareness,” Erdan told Channel 2 News in an interview, adding, "It is unacceptable hypocrisy."

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)