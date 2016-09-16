News Briefs

The United States made clear on Friday it will not set up a planned joint U.S.-Russian military coordination cell in Syria until regime forces there allow aid into besieged cities, AFP reported.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry called Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and condemned "repeated and unacceptable delays of humanitarian aid," a spokesman said.

