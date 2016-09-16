ISIS information minister killed in Syria

A coalition air strike in Syria has killed a senior Islamic State (ISIS) operative considered the group's information minister, the Pentagon said Friday, according to AFP.

Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said that Wa'il Adil Hasan Salman al-Fayad, also known as "Dr. Wa'il", was killed in a precision strike near the de-facto ISIS capital of Raqa on September 7.

