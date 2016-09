21:27 Reported News Briefs Elul 13, 5776 , 16/09/16 Elul 13, 5776 , 16/09/16 State Department blacklists senior Hamas member The United States on Friday added senior Hamas member Fathi Hammad to its "global terrorist" list, AFP reports. Hammad in the past served as Hamas’s interior minister. (Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.) Read more



