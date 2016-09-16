Trump: Obama was born in the United States

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump admitted on Friday that "President Barack Obama was born in the United States," reversing his position on the issue that propelled him into national politics five years ago.

The so-called “birtherism” controversy made headlines again on Thursday, when Trump said in an interview with The Washington Post that he still wasn't prepared to acknowledge Obama's birthplace. Within a few hours, the campaign released a statement -- attributed to his spokesman -- that said Trump now believes Obama was born in the United States.

