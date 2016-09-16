IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
16:42
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 13, 5776 , 16/09/16

Man suffers injuries after fall off a horse in northern Israel

A 65-year-old man suffered moderate injuries on Friday after falling off a horse in a kibbutz in the Hof Carmel Regional Council. 

He was taken by paramedics to the hospital Rambam in Haifa.



Last Briefs