A 65-year-old man suffered moderate injuries on Friday after falling off a horse in a kibbutz in the Hof Carmel Regional Council.
He was taken by paramedics to the hospital Rambam in Haifa.
News BriefsElul 13, 5776 , 16/09/16
Man suffers injuries after fall off a horse in northern Israel
