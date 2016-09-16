Trump advisor: Aid to Israel won't be limited by MOU

The United States will not be limited by the new $38 billion 10-year “memorandum of understanding” (MOU) in determining whether and how to increase security aid to Israel, Donald Trump’s Israel advisor told the Jewish Insider website on Thursday.

“Under a Trump administration, the level of strategic and tactical cooperation between the two countries will be of an unprecedented high level,” Attorney David Friedman, who advises the Republican presidential nominee on U.S.-Israel affairs, told the website.