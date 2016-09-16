Trump sends well wishes to Peres

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Thursday sent a personal letter to Israel’s former President Shimon Peres, wishing him a speedy recovery from the stroke he suffered earlier this week.

"Melania and I join well-wishers from around the globe in wishing you a swift recovery. You are among the last of a generation of leaders who fought for the right of the Jewish people to shape their own destiny and your legacy stands tall," Trump wrote to Peres, according to a statement from Peres’s office.