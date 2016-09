A wanted Palestinian Arab terrorist from Beit Ula, near Hevron, was killed overnight Thursday after being injured by IDF gunfire during an arrest operation.

Palestinian Authority media reported that an IDF force arrived at the man's house to arrest him and a confrontation ensued between him and the force. The suspect was shot by one of the soldiers and taken away, the reports claimed.

The IDF confirmed that a terror suspect was shot during a military operation to arrest wanted terrorists.