00:44 Reported News Briefs Elul 13, 5776 , 16/09/16 Elul 13, 5776 , 16/09/16 Soccer: Be'er Sheva defeats Inter Milan The Hapoel Be’er Sheva soccer team on Thursday defeated Inter Milan by a score of 2-0. The game was part of the UEFA Europa League Group stage.



