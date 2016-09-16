MK Berko: Investigate Israelis taking part in Gaza flotilla

MK Dr. Anat Berko (Likud) on Thursday approached the head of the Investigations Division of the Israel Police, Major General Meni Yitzhaki, and asked to examine the possibility of opening an investigation against the Israeli participants in the latest flotilla to Gaza over security offenses.

"Israeli citizens who take part in the flotilla come into contact with a foreign agent and commit an act of solidarity with a terrorist organization,” she wrote.

Yitzhaki told Berko in response that the matter is being examined by the deputy state prosecutor.