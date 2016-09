22:26 Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16 Elul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16 Regavim protests Arab garbage dump near Asael The Regavim group sent a letter to the Army Central Command protesting a recently-created Arab garbage dump in the Hevron region which pollutes the region and bothers local residents.



► ◄ Last Briefs